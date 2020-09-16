COVID-19: Artsakh reports 5 new cases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 5 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Artsakh over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 345, the Artsakh Healthcare Ministry said.

301 people have so far recovered from the disease.

The number of active cases as of September 16, 11:00 stood at 42.

Artsakh doesn’t have COVID-19-related deaths so far, although two people infected with the virus had died, but their deaths were caused by other pre-existing conditions, according to authorities.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan