Armenia ramps up COVID-19 testing

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. A record number of tests were conducted over the past 24 hours in Armenia, with 257 new cases of COVID-19 being recorded, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 46376, the Armenian Center For Disease Control reported.

128 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 42069.

4135 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. This is the first time that the daily number of tests is exceeding 4000.

3 person died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 923. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 283 other people infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

As of 11:00, September 16 the number of active cases stood at 3101.

Testing was ramped up starting September 8, a week ahead of the re-opening of schools which took place on September 14.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan