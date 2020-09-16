Sarkissian felicitates Obrador on Mexico’s Independence Day
11:20, 16 September, 2020
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian congratulated President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the occasion of Mexico's Independence Day.
In a telegram sent to President Obrador, Sarkissian said Armenia is eager to deepen and enhance multi-layered cooperation with Mexico.
Sarkissian wished good health and success to President Obrador, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Mexico.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
