Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 September

Sarkissian felicitates Obrador on Mexico’s Independence Day

Sarkissian felicitates Obrador on Mexico’s Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian congratulated President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the occasion of Mexico's Independence Day.

In a telegram sent to President Obrador, Sarkissian said Armenia is eager to deepen and enhance multi-layered cooperation with Mexico.

Sarkissian wished good health and success to President Obrador, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Mexico.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration