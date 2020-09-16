Prime Minister Pashinyan extends Independence Day greetings to President of Mexico

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the Mexican Independence Day on September 16.

“My heartfelt congratulations to you and the friendly people of Mexico on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United Mexican States,” the Armenian leader said in a telegram to Obrador published by his office.

“I wish good health and new achievements to you and peace and prosperity to the people of Mexico. I am hopeful that through joint efforts we will soon be able to further strengthen the Armenian-Mexican partnership in areas of mutual interest for the benefit of our nations.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan