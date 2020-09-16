Armenia introduces paternity leave

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Parliament adopted at second reading a bill authored by several ruling My Step Bloc lawmakers on introducing paternity leave in Armenia.

The bill passed 116 to 1.

Before, only women were entitled to parental leave.

Now, working fathers will be entitled to 5 days of paid leave within 30 days from the birth of their child.

The law also covers other regulations, notably protection of employment rights of parents who have children below the age of 1, stipulating that employers cannot fire them or demote them during 1 year.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan