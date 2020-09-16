Armenia-United States Council on Trade and Investment holds third session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The third session of the Armenia-US Council on Trade and Investment was held online on September 15, the economy ministry said in a news release.

Discussions included the issues of bilateral interest, technical obstacles for trade, the US Generalized System of Preferences provided to Armenia, the sanitary requirements for US imports, the ongoing talks as part of WHO, cooperation in commercial diplomacy, possible direction for cooperation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and others.

The session was chaired by Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan from Armenia and the Assistant Trade Representative Daniel Mullaney from the United States.

Armenian Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesian and the United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy participated in the session.

Officials from the Armenian government, the central bank and several ministries also took part.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan