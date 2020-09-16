Armenia live exports grow 256% despite pandemic

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Live exports of sheep and goats from Armenia grew 256% in January-July 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by PM Nikol Pashinyan. He said that around 41,000 of sheep and goats worth 3,4 million dollars were exported.

“This growth is the direct result of the government’s several actions,” he said, adding that live exports of these animals brings profit to many farmers.

“I continue to insist that this is one of the promising branches of our agriculture,” he said, referring to sheep farming. “It can also become a very effective tool to overcome poverty if many villagers in our many villages display the will to unite their efforts, create agro cooperatives and make use of the opportunities given by the government.” The PM said the government will maximally encourage the farmers.

Armenia exports live sheep mostly to Iran, UAE and other countries.

