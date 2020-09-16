LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.11% to $1787.50, copper price up by 0.49% to $6762.00, lead price stood at $1900.00, nickel price up by 1.12% to $15134.00, tin price up by 1.05% to $18114.00, zinc price up by 1.04% to $2476.50, molybdenum price down by 1.19% to $18364.00, cobalt price up by 0.03% to $33210.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.