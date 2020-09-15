President of Artsakh receives MPs of Justice parliamentary faction

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today MPs of the Justice faction of the Parliament, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Head of the State highly appreciated the level of interaction between the legislative and executive branches of power, stressing that all factions represented in the Parliament play an important role in this matter.

During the meeting, the faction MPs presented to the President of the Republic their concerns on various spheres of the country's life. Some issues related to the external and internal challenges facing the republic were on the discussion agenda.

Speaker of Parliament Arthur Tovmasyan also attended the meeting.

