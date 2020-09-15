Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds farewell meeting with Chinese Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a farewell meeting today with Ambassador of China to Armenia Tian Erlong, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Mirzoyan thanked the Chinese Ambassador for his personal investment in the development of relations between the Parliaments of Armenia and China, stating that the development of relations with China is one of Armenia’s priorities. The Speaker expressed regret over the fact that the bilateral contacts have declined due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but expressed hope that they will be restored completely after overcoming the virus. Mirzoyan thanked the Ambassador for the joint projects and also for the humanitarian aid provided to Armenia in the pandemic days.

In turn the Chinese Ambassador thanked the Speaker of Parliament for warm words and stated that his work in Armenia was useful. He expressed hope that the cancelled visit of the Armenian lawmakers to China will eventually take place as China gives great importance to the parliamentary relations. The Ambassador also thanked the Armenian Parliament for the support.

The sides expressed confidence that Armenia and China have a great development potential in their relations and 2021 in this respect will be a more heated year.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan