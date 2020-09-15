Armenian high-tech minister, Artsakh minister of economy discuss mutual cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of high technological industry Hakob Arshakyan received today the delegation of Artsakh led by minister of economy and productive infrastructures Levon Grigoryan, the Armenian high-tech ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the development of common principles for service provision in postal communication, the engagement of participants from Artsakh to the educational projects implemented by the high-tech ministry.

Minister Arshakyan welcomed the guests and expressed confidence that the visit of the Artsakh partners and the discussions will be very productive. He then touched upon the results of the joint works done in the past, in particular the reduction of mobile communication tariffs between Armenia and Artsakh.

In his turn minister Levon Grigoryan thanked for the welcome and stated that the mutual cooperation of operators of the two republics put a good base for cooperation in terms of service planning and development in the future. He also touched upon the IT development vision in Artsakh, highlighting the importance of developing joint programs, becoming a member of the technological family.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan