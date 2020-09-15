Armenia FM, Arab League Secretary General hold meeting in Cairo

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. During the official visit to Egypt the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting on September 15 with Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

“Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that this meeting is a good opportunity to revalue the cooperation between Armenia and the League of Arab States and to outline the prospects of enhancing it. Both sides were pleased to underscore the role of Armenian communities in strengthening relations between Armenia and the Arab world.

The FM and the Arab League Secretary-General addressed the ongoing developments in Middle East, North Africa and South Caucasus. Both sides expressed concern regarding provocations and actions aimed at disrupting security and stability in these regions, and emphasized the importance of the international community’s united steps aimed at preserving and strenghening peace and stability in the regions.

The FM briefed his interlocutor on Armenia’s principled position and approach over the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict. The current situation around the Palestinian issue was also addressed, and the Armenian FM also attached importance to the efforts aimed at resolving the humanitarian issues of Lebanon and Syria,” the foreign ministry said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan