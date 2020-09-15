Armenia Central Bank cuts re-financing rate
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Board of the Central Bank of Armenia has cut the re-financing rate by 0,25 pp and set it at 4,25, the cenbank said in a news release.
The Lombard rate is set at 5,75%, while the Deposit Rate is set at 2,75%.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
- 12:24 Fire briefly erupts in central Beirut commercial district
- 12:19 Armenia Central Bank cuts re-financing rate
- 11:18 Authorities ramp up supervision in petrol market with plans to link fuel nozzles with cash register
- 11:12 Armenia reports 150 new cases of COVID-19
- 10:43 Armenia and Egypt attach importance to neutralizing foreign interventions in the region
- 09:26 Armenian president's brainchild theory addressed in “first policy book” on COVID-19 global crisis
- 09:02 European Stocks - 14-09-20
- 09:01 US stocks up - 14-09-20
- 09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-09-20
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 14-09-20
- 08:58 Oil Prices Down - 14-09-20
- 09.14-20:59 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs propose to meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in coming weeks
- 09.14-20:21 Russian FM cancels Berlin trip
- 09.14-19:18 COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases pass 29 million
- 09.14-17:54 President of Artsakh approves new composition of Security Council
- 09.14-17:53 Former head of Control Chamber of Armenia invited to NSS
- 09.14-17:52 Armenian FM, Egyptian President highly value bilateral relations
- 09.14-17:41 PM highlights need to continue conducting large-scale capital expenditures
- 09.14-17:34 PM Pashinyan, Argentine-Armenian businessman Eurnekian discuss implementation of investment projects
- 09.14-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-09-20
- 09.14-17:28 Asian Stocks - 14-09-20
- 09.14-16:57 Berlusconi discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19
- 09.14-16:26 Authorities probe suspected vote buying in 2012 and 2017 parliamentary elections
- 09.14-15:34 Armenian, Russian electronic warfare and air defense troops hold anti-UAV drills
- 09.14-14:48 The Pashinyans host children from border towns for barbecue party at official residence
18:38, 09.11.2020
Viewed 3059 times Airlines granted permit for regular flights to Armenia can already start operating
14:05, 09.11.2020
Viewed 2512 times CNN reminds Americans that Armenia tourism is re-opened
15:44, 09.10.2020
Viewed 2249 times Armenia joins Russia, China and others for Caucasus 2020 major international military drills
12:09, 09.10.2020
Viewed 2022 times Many airlines expected to re-launch flights to Armenia soon
21:52, 09.08.2020
Viewed 1943 times Armenia defeats Estonia in football match 2:0