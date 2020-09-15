Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 September

Armenia Central Bank cuts re-financing rate

Armenia Central Bank cuts re-financing rate

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Board of the Central Bank of Armenia has cut the re-financing rate by 0,25 pp and set it at 4,25, the cenbank said in a news release.

The Lombard rate is set at 5,75%, while the Deposit Rate is set at 2,75%.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration