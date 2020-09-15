Authorities ramp up supervision in petrol market with plans to link fuel nozzles with cash register

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Authorities in Armenia are planning to introduce new technologies to minimize tax violations in the petrol market.

Artur Asoyan, the head of the Coordinating Office of Inspection Agencies of the government, said that they will use advanced technologies to connect the fuel nozzles with the cash register of the gas stations, thus minimizing potential violations.

“We will soon have an automated system, and the cash register of the gas stations will immediately print the bill for the customers when the fuelling is completed,” he said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan