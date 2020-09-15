Armenia and Egypt attach importance to neutralizing foreign interventions in the region

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt received on September 14 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Mr. Sameh Shoukry and the Armenian ambassador to Cairo.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia to Cairo, asking him to convey his regards and greetings to the Armenian President, the Egyptian Presidency said.

President El-Sisi stressed the special historical relationship between Egypt and Armenia and reaffirmed Egypt's keenness to strengthen joint cooperation between the two countries at various levels to achieve the common interests of the two friendly peoples.

For his part, Mr. Mnatsakanyan conveyed the greetings of the Armenian President to President El-Sisi, stressing his country's pride in the close and constructive cooperation between the two countries, particularly as the large Armenian community in Egypt are held in high regard. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia further commended Egypt’s distinguished position, regional and international leverage and pivotal role in the region. He further stressed Armenia's mutual interest in strengthening joint cooperation between the two countries, especially in the tourism, cultural, trade and economic fields. The Spokesman added that, during the meeting, they exchanged views on some regional files, including developments in Libya, Syria, Lebanon and the Palestinian cause.

They agreed on the importance of undermining foreign interventions in the region that seek to achieve direct gains for their own interests at the expense of security, stability and peoples' capabilities. They also discussed some areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including increasing mutual investment opportunities and improving and enhancing trade exchange, especially in the sectors of pharmaceutical industries, technical education and tourism. They also stressed the importance of coordinating and exchanging information between the concerned agencies.