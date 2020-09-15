Armenian president's brainchild theory addressed in “first policy book” on COVID-19 global crisis

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s theory of “quantum politics” is being addressed in COVID-19: The Great Reset – a book by World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret, Co-Founder of Monthly Barometer which explores the global upheavals caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The authors argue that the world’s social, economic and political systems must be changed in order to be ready to face potential similar challenges in the future.

“The fundamental point here is this: complexity creates limits to our knowledge and understanding of things; it might thus be that today’s increasing complexity literally overwhelms the capabilities of politicians in particular – and decision-makers in general – to make well informed decisions. A theoretical physicist-turned head of state (President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia) made this point when he coined the expression “quantum politics”, outlining how the classical world of post-Newtonian physics – linear, predictable and to some extent even deterministic – had given way to the quantum world: highly interconnected and uncertain, incredibly complex and also changing depending on the position of the observer. This expression recalls quantum physics, which explains how everything works,” the authors note in chapter one.

“We are at a crossroads,” the authors of COVID-19: The Great Reset argue. “One path will take us to a better world: more inclusive, more equitable and more respectful of Mother Nature. The other will take us to a world that resembles the one we just left behind – but worse and constantly dogged by nasty surprises. We must therefore get it right.”

Modern Diplomacy called the book – “the First Policy Book on the COVID Crisis Globally.”

Editing and Writing by Stepan Kocharyan