LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 September:

The price of aluminum stood at $1785.50, copper price stood at $6729.00, lead price stood at $1900.00, nickel price stood at $14967.00, tin price stood at $17925.00, zinc price stood at $2451.00, molybdenum price stood at $18585.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.