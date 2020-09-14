COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases pass 29 million

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of people worldwide infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has passed 29 million 259 thousand, according to the data released by the coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 929,000.

More than 21 million 082 thousand people have recovered.

US is leading the list of countries with the most confirmed cases – 6 million 715 thousand 050. Deaths here comprise 198,605.

The next is India with a total of 4 million 878 thousand 042 confirmed cases and 80,026 deaths.

Brazil is the third, which reported a total of 4 million 330 thousand 455 confirmed cases and 131,663 deaths. The 4th is Russia with 1 million 068 thousand 320 confirmed cases and 18,635 deaths.

Peru concludes the top five list with 729,619 confirmed cases and 30,710 deaths.

Iran reported 404,648 confirmed cases and 23,313 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey has reached 291,162. The deaths here comprise 7,056.

Georgia confirmed a total of 2,392 cases. So far, 19 people have died from the virus in the country.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 85,194 cases, with 80,415 recoveries. The death toll is 4,634.

According to the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of countries and territories which reported COVID-19 cases passes 215.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan