President of Artsakh approves new composition of Security Council
17:54, 14 September, 2020
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree today approving the new composition of the Security Council, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The Security Council consists of:
- President of the Artsakh Republic
2. Chairman of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic
3. State Minister of the Artsakh Republic
4. Secretary of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic
5. Head of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President
6. Minister of Defense of the Artsakh Republic - Commander of the Defense Army
7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic
8. Director of the National Security Service of the Artsakh Republic
9. Head of the Artsakh Republic Police
10. Chief advisor to the Artsakh Republic President - Ambassador at large
11. First Deputy Commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army- Chief of Staff.
