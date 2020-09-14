Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 September

President of Artsakh approves new composition of Security Council

President of Artsakh approves new composition of Security Council

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree today approving the new composition of the Security Council, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Security Council consists of:

  1. President of the Artsakh Republic
    2. Chairman of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic
    3. State Minister of the Artsakh Republic
    4. Secretary of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic
    5. Head of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President
    6. Minister of Defense of the Artsakh Republic - Commander of the Defense Army
    7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic
    8. Director of the National Security Service of the Artsakh Republic
    9. Head of the Artsakh Republic Police
    10. Chief advisor to the Artsakh Republic President - Ambassador at large
    11. First Deputy Commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army- Chief of Staff.




https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration