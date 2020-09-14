Former head of Control Chamber of Armenia invited to NSS

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Former MP of the Prosperous Armenia party, former head of the Control Chamber of Armenia Ishkhan Zakaryan has been invited to the National Security Service aimed at checking the legality of acquiring lands in the territory of Garni, the NSS told Armenpress.

Other citizens relating to the case have also been invited to the NSS.

“In order to check the legality of acquisition of that lands, Ishkhan Zakaryan and other persons relating to the case have been invited to the NSS. We cannot provide any other details. Additional information will be provided if necessary”, the NSS said.

According to some media reports, inviting Ishkhan Zakaryan to the NSS is connected with the park founded by the Zakaryan family in the territory of Garni.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan