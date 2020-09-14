PM highlights need to continue conducting large-scale capital expenditures

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a discussion over the interim performance of capital expenditure programs being implemented at the expense of the 2020 budget, as well as loan and grant resources, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM was reported on the actions taken by the Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures, the Ministry of healthcare, the Ministry of education, science, culture and sport, and the Yerevan City Hall. The process of capital programs in the fields of road construction, energy, water, territorial and urban infrastructures, healthcare, education was presented.

“The implementation of capital expenditures means creation of jobs, provision of salaries, it means businessmen generating and receiving profit. This, of course, contributes to the country’s socio-economic development, and in this sense we should continue implementing high-quality and large-scale capital expenditure programs”, the PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan