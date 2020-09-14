Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-09-20

YEREVAN, 14 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 September, USD exchange rate down by 1.30 drams to 486.37 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.37 drams to 576.64 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 6.46 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.21 drams to 624.84 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 376.94 drams to 30451.8 drams. Silver price down by 4.73 drams to 420.25 drams. Platinum price down by 54.51 drams to 14526.92 drams.