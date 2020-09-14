The Pashinyans host children from border towns for barbecue party at official residence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Pashinyan family hosted children from various border towns for a barbecue party in their official residence on September 13.

The Prime Minister himself stepped in as the chef and cooked the traditional Armenian-style barbecue at the grill.

PM Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan said they hosted 14 children from the border towns of Chinari, Aygepar and Nerkin Karmiraghbyur of the Tavush provinces which came under Azeri cross-border bombardment during the July attacks.

When Anna Hakobyan had visited the border towns after the Azerbaijani attacks, the children from the villages told her that they dream of personally meeting the Prime Minister in Yerevan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan