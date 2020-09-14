President al-Sisi receives Armenian FM in Cairo
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. As part of an official visit to Egypt, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was hosted by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo, the FM’s spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on social media.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
