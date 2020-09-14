Armenian, Russian airborne recon and strike teams hold joint military drills

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. As part of joint tactical battalion military exercises, servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces and Russian troops from the Russian Southern Military District conducted parachuting drills in Armenia.

The scenario of the exercise involved the reconnaissance and commando paratroopers parachuting behind imaginary enemy lines from Mi-8MTV helicopters, the Russian Southern Military District said in a news release.

The exercise involved a multi-kilometer march into imaginary enemy formation, where an offensive action involving capturing enemy combatants and retrieving documents was simulated. The troops also conducted extraction, counterattack and evacuation of wounded soldiers drills.

More than 1500 soldiers and 300 units of equipment including gunships and drones are deployed in the bilateral drills.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan