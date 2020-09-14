Armenia National Institute of Health to open chapter in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Armenia’s Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan on September 14 in Stepanakert.

The President told Torosyan that they are planning to ramp up healthcare spending to have free and high-quality medical services for all. In this context the President attached importance to deepening cooperation with Armenia’s Healthcare Minister and medical centers for involving experts and organizing continuous training for personnel.

He also thanked the Government of Armenia for donating ambulances to Artsakh’s health authorities, noting that the equipment is “an unprecedented gift for the Artsakhi healthcare system and will solve issues of vital importance.”

Torosyan welcomed the health reforms in Artsakh and said that the Government of Armenia will continue taking steps for supporting them. He said that the National Institute of Health of the Armenian Healthcare Ministry will soon open a branch in Artsakh where medical personnel will undergo training and specialty lectures.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan