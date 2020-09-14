COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 107 new cases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. 107 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 45969, the Armenian Center For Disease Control reported. 34 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 41693.

2631 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

3 people died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 919. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 282 other people infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

As of 11:00, September 14 the number of active cases stood at 3075.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan