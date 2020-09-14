Second session of Armenia-United States Strategic Dialogue launches September 14

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The second session in the framework of the Strategic Dialogue between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America will launch on September 14, 2020, the US Embassy in Armenia said in a statement on social media.

“The meeting will summarize the implementation process of the agreements achieved during the previous session and will outline new priorities for the cooperation.

In compliance with precautionary measures related to COVID-19 pandemic, high level officials will convene virtually.”

The Armenia-United States Strategic Dialogue was launched in May 2019.

