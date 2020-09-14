Armenian exports of greenhouse agro products grow

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Exports of several products from Armenia grew despite the coronavirus crisis that delivered a blow to virtually all sectors of the economy since the outbreak began.

Exports of the strawberry-blackberry-blackcurrant product group grew 166% in January-July 2020, according to PM Nikol Pashinyan.

“On the background of the COVID-19-related economic crisis we have good news,” he said on social media.

He said a total of 5,5 million dollar worth of berries were exported in the timeframe.

“The important nuance is that the exported products are mostly produced in greenhouses. On one hand we deal with the development of greenhouses, on the other hand the harvest produced here doesn’t depend on weather and as I’ve had the chance to mention the greenhouse owners don’t wait to see how much harvest they will have, they rather plan how much they need and produce exactly that much,” Pashinyan said.

He also reported export growth in other agricultural products, such as 62 growth (total 3,2 million dollar worth) of mushrooms-pumpkin-spinach product group.

In other areas, the exports of flowers also grew by 16,9% with a total of 3,9 million dollar worth of products being exported.

He said that tomatoes remain the most exportable greenhouse product, with a total of 23,5 million dollar worth of tomatoes being exported abroad in between January-July (18,5% growth).

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan