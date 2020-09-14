Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 September

COVID-19: Armenia re-opens schools

COVID-19: Armenia re-opens schools

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Schools are gradually re-opening after the COVID-19 shutdown in Armenia as first-graders had their first classes September 14. All other grades will resume schools from tomorrow.

Children are being screened for fever and have their hands sanitized before entering the school.

Coronavirus guidelines issued by the government require children and teachers to wear face masks, and minimize close contacts. The movement of the children inside the school is also restricted as a precaution.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration