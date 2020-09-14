COVID-19: Armenia re-opens schools

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Schools are gradually re-opening after the COVID-19 shutdown in Armenia as first-graders had their first classes September 14. All other grades will resume schools from tomorrow.

Children are being screened for fever and have their hands sanitized before entering the school.

Coronavirus guidelines issued by the government require children and teachers to wear face masks, and minimize close contacts. The movement of the children inside the school is also restricted as a precaution.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan