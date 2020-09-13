ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

COVID-19: Armenia reports 172 new cases, 171 recoveries in one day

Artsakh reports five new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

COVID-19: Armenia replaces state of emergency with 4-months quarantine measures

Republic of Artsakh extends state of emergency over coronavirus

Armenia coronavirus: Number of patients in serious or critical condition declines

Armenia COVID-19 testing ramped up ahead of reopening of schools

Artsakh lifts entry and exit restrictions as COVID-19 numbers drop in Armenia

EU and WHO deliver COVID-19 tests and essential medical supplies to Armenia

COVID-19: Ukraine lists Armenia as “green”

Georgia faces second wave of COVID-19, PM says

COVID-19: Russia launches its Sputnik V into public circulation

ECHR judgment in Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan and Hungary appealed to Grand Chamber

Armenian PM offers condolences over death of famous Czech lawyer and journalist Dana Mazalova

EEU expected to set common regulation for restoring passenger transportation

Armenia completes ratification of Lanzarote Convention

Many airlines expected to re-launch flights to Armenia soon

Armenia competitive environment improving, says US State Department 2020 report

CNN reminds Americans that Armenia tourism is re-opened

Government approves bills to improve public services

Deposits pace of growth slowed down but stable, says Armenian cenbank

Pashinyan thanks Tavush residents for contributing to victorious battles of July

Parliamentary committee investigating 2016 April War expected to submit final report soon

PM chairs consultation on 2020-2025 draft development strategy of HayPost CJSC

Ruling faction lawmaker Arsen Julfalakyan steps down

Director of National Archive of Armenia dismissed

Hayastan All Armenian Fund transfers donations to Syrian-Armenians







After 14 years on air, Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in early 2021

Will Gucci model Armine Harutyunyan break global fashion industry’s restrictive beauty “standards”?

Armenia defeats Estonia in football match 2:0