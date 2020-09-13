ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
COVID-19: Armenia reports 172 new cases, 171 recoveries in one day
Artsakh reports five new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
COVID-19: Armenia replaces state of emergency with 4-months quarantine measures
Republic of Artsakh extends state of emergency over coronavirus
Armenia coronavirus: Number of patients in serious or critical condition declines
Armenia COVID-19 testing ramped up ahead of reopening of schools
Artsakh lifts entry and exit restrictions as COVID-19 numbers drop in Armenia
EU and WHO deliver COVID-19 tests and essential medical supplies to Armenia
COVID-19: Ukraine lists Armenia as “green”
Georgia faces second wave of COVID-19, PM says
COVID-19: Russia launches its Sputnik V into public circulation
ECHR judgment in Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan and Hungary appealed to Grand Chamber
Armenian PM offers condolences over death of famous Czech lawyer and journalist Dana Mazalova
EEU expected to set common regulation for restoring passenger transportation
Armenia completes ratification of Lanzarote Convention
Many airlines expected to re-launch flights to Armenia soon
Armenia competitive environment improving, says US State Department 2020 report
CNN reminds Americans that Armenia tourism is re-opened
Government approves bills to improve public services
Deposits pace of growth slowed down but stable, says Armenian cenbank
Pashinyan thanks Tavush residents for contributing to victorious battles of July
Parliamentary committee investigating 2016 April War expected to submit final report soon
PM chairs consultation on 2020-2025 draft development strategy of HayPost CJSC
Ruling faction lawmaker Arsen Julfalakyan steps down
Director of National Archive of Armenia dismissed
Hayastan All Armenian Fund transfers donations to Syrian-Armenians
After 14 years on air, Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in early 2021
Will Gucci model Armine Harutyunyan break global fashion industry’s restrictive beauty “standards”?