For the first time in history Interpol National Central Bureau in Armenia will be headed by woman

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan signed a decree on appointing Police Lieutenant-Colonel Narine Hakobyan Head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Armenia, the Police told Armenpress.

For the first time in history the NCB of Interpol in Armenia will be headed by a woman.

Previously Ara Fidanyan was serving as Head of the NCB of Interpol in Armenia, but according to the September 2 presidential decree he was appointed as Deputy Police Chief.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





