President of Artsakh attends re-opening ceremony of school building in Jivani community

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan attended today the re-opening ceremony of a school building in Jivani community of Martuni region, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The old school building has been fully renovated.

The President of the Artsakh Republic got acquainted with the works conducted at this period and was interested in the launch of the study process.

The ceremony was attended by philanthropist, State advisor of Artsakh Grigory Gabrielyants, Cabinet members, MPs and other officials.

