Russia reports 5,488 new coronavirus cases over past day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 5,488 over the past day, the total number of cases reached 1,057,362, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of the new infection told reporters on September 12, reports TASS.

According to the headquarters, the daily growth in 28 days does not exceed 0.5%.

In particular, 670 new cases were identified in Moscow, 203 - in St. Petersburg, 170 - in the Moscow region, 159 - in the Rostov region, 156 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In total, 165,343 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of Russians who recovered from coronavirus increased to 5,428 over the past day to 873,535. According to the headquarters, 82.6% of all infected people have already recovered.

At the same time, the number of deaths due to coronavirus increased in Russia by 119 over the past day against 102 a day earlier, a total of 18,484 patients died from the pandemic. According to the headquarters, the total number of deaths was 1.75% of all those infected in Russia.