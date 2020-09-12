No casualties reported in Beirut fire – Zartonk daily’s editor-in-chief

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. No human losses have been reported in the fire that erupted in the port of Beirut on September 10, a month after a massive explosion hit the same location, Zartonk daily’s editor-in-chief Sevag Hagopian told Armenpress.

“Fortunately, the recent fire didn’t cause human losses. Lebanon is in difficult situation, but we hope we will overcome this difficulty as well”, he said.

A large fire broke out just over a month after a huge explosion in the Lebanese capital, which was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonating at a warehouse in the port, reports BBC.

In addition to the fatalities, thousands were injured and as many as 300,000 left homeless by the 4 August explosion.

