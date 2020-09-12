Requiem mass delivered at St. Sargis Church in Yerevan in memory of Beirut explosion victims

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. A 40th day requiem mass was delivered today at the St. Sargis Vicarial Church, the seat of the Araratian Pontifical Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, in memory of the innocent victims of the August 4 explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Editor-in-chief of Lebanese-based Zartonk daily Sevag Hagopian told Armenpress that the life in Lebanon continues and they need to move forward by always remembering the victims.

“Today we commemorated the 40th day requiem of the victims and the Armenian victims in particular. Life continues, we will always remember those victims, but Lebanon and Lebanese-Armenians need to be restored thanks to the friendly countries and the moral, material support of our Diaspora-Armenian brothers. It will be an impetus for us to keep our community there and to be able to move forward”, he said.

Sevag Hagopian informed that the concrete number of people injured in the blast is still unclear, some of them continue their treatment in hospitals, some have already been discharged, but death cases are also being registered among those injured people who are in serious condition.

“The number of the injured people is very unclear, the total number of people wounded in the blast is nearly 5,000. Most of them have recovered, but there are cases when seriously wounded people die, however, the treatment process continues. The explosion caused a huge property damage, some people have been left without homes. I hope their houses will be restored as well”, he said.

A huge explosion occurred in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4 which was caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate detonating at a warehouse in the port.

In addition to the fatalities, thousands were injured and as many as 300,000 left homeless by the explosion.

15 Lebanese-Armenians were killed, 300 others were wounded in the blast.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan