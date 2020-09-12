Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

Georgia confirms 158 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

Georgia confirms 158 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. 158 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Georgia in one day, Gruzia Online reports.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 2075, with 1363 recoveries.

The death toll is 19.

The number of patients receiving treatment in hospitals is 390.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration