Georgia confirms 158 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. 158 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Georgia in one day, Gruzia Online reports.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 2075, with 1363 recoveries.

The death toll is 19.

The number of patients receiving treatment in hospitals is 390.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan