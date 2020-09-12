Georgia confirms 158 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. 158 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Georgia in one day, Gruzia Online reports.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 2075, with 1363 recoveries.
The death toll is 19.
The number of patients receiving treatment in hospitals is 390.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:37 No casualties reported in Beirut fire – Zartonk daily’s editor-in-chief
- 13:13 Georgia confirms 158 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 12:29 PM Pashinyan visits Goris town in Syunik province
- 11:59 Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at Great Patriotic War and Artsakh Liberation War
- 11:39 Artsakh reports five new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
- 11:30 COVID-19: Armenia reports 172 new cases, 171 recoveries in one day
- 11:23 PM Pashinyan attends Sparapet Day event in Khndzoresk, Syunik province
- 11:08 Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms holds session
- 11:07 President of Artsakh receives Matenadaran’s director and his delegation
- 11:06 European Stocks - 11-09-20
- 11:04 US stocks - 11-09-20
- 11:03 Road condition
- 11:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-09-20
- 11:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 11-09-20
- 11:01 Oil Prices - 11-09-20
- 09.11-21:42 Yerevan Mayor receives Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Armenia
- 09.11-20:36 US, Kosovo’s and Serbia’s governments nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
- 09.11-20:07 Applications open for UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships 2021-2022 – British Embassy Yerevan
- 09.11-18:43 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-09-20
- 09.11-18:43 Asian Stocks - 11-09-20
- 09.11-18:38 Airlines granted permit for regular flights to Armenia can already start operating
- 09.11-18:22 Air France resumes Paris-Yerevan regular flights from Sep. 13
- 09.11-17:37 Ruling My Step faction of Armenian Parliament holds session
- 09.11-16:37 Armenian air defense units complete drills as part of joint CIS combat readiness exercise
- 09.11-16:33 COVID-19: Armenia replaces state of emergency with 4-months quarantine measures
17:28, 09.07.2020
Viewed 3238 times Will Gucci model Armine Harutyunyan break global fashion industry’s restrictive beauty “standards”?
12:25, 09.05.2020
Viewed 2319 times Armenia, Russia launch tactical military drills involving heavy artillery and air force
14:28, 09.05.2020
Viewed 2090 times “Where's our common sense?” President reminds GMIS2020 Summit about Azerbaijani attack amid pandemic
16:01, 09.05.2020
Viewed 1846 times Caparrós announces Armenia starting lineup for North Macedonia UEFA Nations League qualifier
12:25, 09.07.2020
Viewed 1781 times COVID-19: Ukraine lists Armenia as “green”