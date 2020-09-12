Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

PM Pashinyan visits Goris town in Syunik province

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Goris town in Syunik province where he got acquainted with the town’s tourism infrastructure development process, in particular the restoration of Old Goris.

He was accompanied by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan, Syunik Governor Hunan Poghosyan and Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan.

The PM said that the area near the town’s observation post previously has been a construction landfill, but after restoration it tends to become one of the attractive sites of the town.

The project is implemented within the frames of subvention programs.

The Mayor of Goris informed that new hotels are being built in the town.

PM Pashinyan also toured the Old Goris historical-cultural center aimed at getting acquainted with the past and ongoing works.

