Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at Great Patriotic War and Artsakh Liberation War

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute to the memory of heroes fallen at the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh Liberation War in Khndzoresk, Syunik province.

The PM laid flowers at the memorial dedicated to the fallen heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh Liberation War.

He was accompanied by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan and Governor of Syunik Hunan Poghosyan.

Pashinyan is taking part in the Sparapet Day event in Khndzoresk.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan