COVID-19: Armenia reports 172 new cases, 171 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45,675, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

171 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 41,605.

3372 tests were conducted in the past one day.

2 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 911.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other diseases has reached 281 (1 new such case).

The number of active cases is 2878.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan