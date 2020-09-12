PM Pashinyan attends Sparapet Day event in Khndzoresk, Syunik province

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the Sparapet Day event in Khndzoresk, Syunik province.

The PM laid flowers at the tomb of Mkhitar Sparapet.

He was accompanied by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan and Governor of Syunik Hunan Poghosyan.

PM Pashinyan congratulated the servicemen of the Armed Forces on the Sparapet Day. The Sparapet Day celebration kicked off following the oath-taking ceremony of the servicemen.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan