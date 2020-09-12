Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms holds session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms held a session, the ministry of justice told Armenpress.

Commission members Artur Ghambaryan and Anahit Manasyan introduced the first report of the agenda, proposing to discuss the issue of enshrining by the Constitution the principle of mutual respect and cooperation between the authorities in the norm over the principle of separation and balance of powers.

A Q&A session was held, the Commission members presented their views and proposals.

