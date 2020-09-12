Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms holds session

Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms holds session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms held a session, the ministry of justice told Armenpress.

Commission members Artur Ghambaryan and Anahit Manasyan introduced the first report of the agenda, proposing to discuss the issue of enshrining by the Constitution the principle of mutual respect and cooperation between the authorities in the norm over the principle of separation and balance of powers.

A Q&A session was held, the Commission members presented their views and proposals.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration