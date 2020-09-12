President of Artsakh receives Matenadaran’s director and his delegation

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the Matenadaran - the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, led by its director Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Artsakh President praised the high level of the cooperation, highlighting the productive partnership of Matenadaran and Gandzasar scientific-cultural center which is already five years.

Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan thanked the President of Artsakh for the major state assistance, noting that their activity in Artsakh would be difficult without the support of the Artsakh government. He said their activity is based on protecting Artsakh’s interests in the academic world and countering by facts the historical and cultural falsification by the Turkish-Azerbaijani side.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of education, science and culture Lusine Gharakhanyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan