LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.45% to $1785.50, copper price up by 0.72% to $6729.00, lead price down by 0.81% to $1900.00, nickel price up by 0.77% to $14967.00, tin price down by 0.19% to $17925.00, zinc price up by 1.62% to $2451.00, molybdenum price stood at $18585.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.