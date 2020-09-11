Yerevan Mayor receives Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan received Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Armenia Mohammetgeldi Ayazov, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the great potential of relations between the capitals of Armenia and Turkmenistan, especially in the fields of culture and sport.

Mayor Marutyan expressed readiness to contribute to the development of relations between the two capitals through concrete actions deriving from the 2014 cooperation and friendship agreement signed between Yerevan and Ashgabat.

