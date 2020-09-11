Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

US, Kosovo’s and Serbia’s governments nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

US, Kosovo’s and Serbia’s governments nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Swedish lawmaker Magnus Jacobsson nominated the governments of the United States, Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace”, Magnus Jacobsson tweeted.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration