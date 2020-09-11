US, Kosovo’s and Serbia’s governments nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Swedish lawmaker Magnus Jacobsson nominated the governments of the United States, Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace”, Magnus Jacobsson tweeted.

