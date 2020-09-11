Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-09-20

YEREVAN, 11 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.66 drams to 487.67 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.92 drams to 579.01 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.51 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 12.32 drams to 623.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 257.36 drams to 30828.74 drams. Silver price up by 8.38 drams to 424.98 drams. Platinum price up by 200.07 drams to 14581.43 drams.