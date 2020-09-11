Airlines granted permit for regular flights to Armenia can already start operating

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. All airlines, which received a permission in the past for operating regular flights to Armenia, can resume their flights from September 12, Acting head of the air transportation regulation department at the Civil Aviation Committee Stepan Payasyan told Armenpress, commenting on the question about the resumption of regular flights after the end of the state of emergency.

Armenia lifted the coronavirus-related state of emergency on September 11, from 17:00, which means that the country is lifting the adopted restrictions and will restore the permissions granted to the airlines.

“From September 12 all airlines, which have a permit to fly to Armenia, can start operating regular flights without submitting any application. In late March we have granted a permission to all airlines which were operating regular flights to Armenia. They have that permission until October 24. Those airlines are Air France, Aeroflot, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia and several others”, Payasyan said, adding that later from October 25 up to March 2021, the airlines need to submit application for the permit of regular flights.

Due to the novel coronavirus these permissions were suspended, but the Civil Aviation Committee sent inquiries to these companies asking whether after the opening of borders they are ready to operate regular flights, and the response was positive. He said that nearly 20 airlines said they are ready to resume the regular flights to Armenia.

“We are waiting to all and every airline which has a permission can come to Armenia, and those which do not have a permit can apply to the Civil Aviation Committee and we will try to assist them in receiving the permit within a short period of time”, Stepan Payasyan said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan