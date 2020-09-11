Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

Ruling My Step faction of Armenian Parliament holds session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The session of the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament has kicked off.

Before the beginning of the session faction MP Artur Hovhannisyan told reporters that they will discuss issues relating to the Parliament’s four-day sittings, as well as some domestic political issues.

“Like every week, we gathered before the four-day sittings to discuss our approaches over the issues on the agenda. We will also discuss various domestic political issues”, he said.

Asked whether they will also discuss the decision of MP Arsen Julfalakyan on stepping down, the MP said yes.

Artur Hovhannisyan said the session will be attended only by the faction members.

