COVID-19: Armenia replaces state of emergency with 4-months quarantine measures

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is lifting the coronavirus-related state of emergency which spanned more than 6 months and is replacing it with quarantine measures effective immediately which would allow the authorities to continue enforcing safety rules and restrictions.

The relevant bill was approved by parliament on September 4.

The quarantine regime is effective until January 11, 2021.

The measures allow the government to enforce the coronavirus-related safety rules and restrictions as well as lockdowns when deemed neccessary.

177 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 45503 , the Armenian Center For Disease Control reported on September 11.

Face masks remain mandatory.

Public events such as weddings and funerals, among others, are limited to 60 participants.

Public assemblies are allowed with relevants precautions such as social distancing and mask wearing.

Schools are set to be reopened on September 15th.

People outside are required to carry identification at all times.

As the transmission rates and new cases continue a downward trend, authorities said that many airlines are expected to resume flights to Armenia in September. Arriving travelers can chose to be tested for COVID-19 at the airport or self-quarantine for 14 days.

